Qualifying for Ward 5 Alderman special election begins in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Candidates for alderman in Aberdeen’s Ward 5 have three weeks to make their intentions known.

That means another special election in the city.

Alderman John Allen resigned from the position last month because of health concerns.

The board approved a special election to fill the seat.

In order to run, candidates must have lived in Ward 5 for at least two years.

They also must collect 50 signatures from voters in that ward to qualify. The deadline to run for office is April 12.

The election is set for May 2.

