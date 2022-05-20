Qualifying has reopened for the District 5, Place 2 Circuit Judge’s race

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Qualifying has reopened for the District 5, Place 2 Circuit Judge’s race.

Governor Tate Reeves announced the new qualifying period on Friday. Candidates now have until May 30th to file papers to run for the seat.

The move was necessary, because the lone candidate for the position, Judge George M. Mitchell, Junior died in April.

District 5 Place 2 covers Attalla, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston Counties.

Governor Reeves will appoint an interim judge to oversee cases until the November 8th election.