Quality Beverage unveils expansion plans in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Quality Beverage is expanding in Lowndes County with a more than $10 million investment.
The new operations will also create 31 new jobs.
Quality Beverage makes dispensed beverage concentrates, syrups, and sweeteners.
The expansion includes a 50,000-square-foot beverage syrup facility on Charleigh D. Ford Jr. Drive.
The facility will house manufacturing, R&D, and distribution operations.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. It will take at least a year for plant operations to begin.
The Mississippi Development Authority, Golden Triangle Development LINK, and the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority are helping with the project.
