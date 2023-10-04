Quality Beverage unveils expansion plans in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Quality Beverage is expanding in Lowndes County with a more than $10 million investment.

The new operations will also create 31 new jobs.

Quality Beverage makes dispensed beverage concentrates, syrups, and sweeteners.

The expansion includes a 50,000-square-foot beverage syrup facility on Charleigh D. Ford Jr. Drive.

The facility will house manufacturing, R&D, and distribution operations.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. It will take at least a year for plant operations to begin.

The Mississippi Development Authority, Golden Triangle Development LINK, and the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority are helping with the project.

