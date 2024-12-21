Quick drop in temps then a warm up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Arctic air followed Friday morning’s cold front and we will feel it through Monday morning. Temperatures will be on a climb next week, including our next chance for rain mid-week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After the sun sets, temperatures will quickly be dropping out of the 40s. Overnight lows will be falling into the middle to upper 20s.

WEEKEND: Saturday is expected to have highs in the 40s, with the sun shining and a slight breeze. Saturday night gets colder with lows in the middle 20s. Sunshine maintains Sunday, as highs return to the lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Pre-Christmas travel looks sunny, mild, and dry on Monday. Highs will be back in the upper 50s. Overnight and into Christmas Eve, clouds will fill back in with the light potential of a few isolated showers. Though most will stay dry. The highest chance for rain comes Christmas Day, lasting most of the day. But that’s okay, stay inside with the family! Temperatures will be in the low to middle 60s the rest of the week.