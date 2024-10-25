Quick drop then back to the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A weekend cold front will quickly drop temperatures Sunday. The heat will make a quick rebound back into the low to middle 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Great conditions for high school football games, though it will feel like an early season game. Around kickoff, temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Make sure to hydrate. Temperatures will drop the rest of the night. Lows fall into the middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Saturday morning, a slow moving cold front is expected to move across northern Mississippi. It is likely to bring in clouds and the chance for a few showers, mostly North of US-82 through the day. A quick stall out will allow conditions Sunday to be about the same, with slightly cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The chance for showers continues into Sunday too, across the southern half of the viewing area.

NEXT WEEK: Quick jump back to summer, with highs in the low to middle 80s. Passing clouds and sun is expected for most of the week, though Thursday could bring another isolated rain chance. Think ahead about rain proofing those Halloween costumes, just in case!