Quick egg hunt this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With above average temperatures all weekend, the Easter Bunny might want to consider mixing in some non-perishables into the egg hunt! Melty chocolate is still edible though.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A comfortable breeze, with a few passing clouds. Temperatures tonight will be mild, in the low to middle 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Expect high temperatures to be in the middle to upper 80s both days! Passing clouds are likely, with plenty of sun mixing in throughout the day. Easter Sunday will stay mostly dry, building the clouds in ahead of the late evening/overnight rain chance. Low temps remain very mild.

NEXT WEEK: Highs stay warm in the upper 70s to middle 80s, relatively on average for this time of the year. A boundary will stall out to our North, locking moisture in place. Rain chance will be scattered throughout the week. Hopefully the Easter Bunny will bring new umbrellas for the family!