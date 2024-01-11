Quick peace ahead of next system

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days overall to do anything outdoors. The next system for showers and storms comes Friday. And of course there is talk about next week!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cold conditions again tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 30s. It will be a mostly clear and calm night.

THURSDAY: A fairly nice day! Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will start to fill in early and will be building in the clouds throughout the day. Conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy by the evening. There will be a light chance of seeing some overnight rain, ahead of the system. Low temperatures will only fall into the lower 50s, staying quite tolerable.

FRIDAY: Showers and storms with a severe weather risk will approach from the West during the morning hours to around midday. Since this will be a quick-moving system, only a portion of the WCBI viewing area (mainly areas along and south of Highway 8 in MS, US 278 in AL ) will have enough time to destabilize sufficiently for a severe weather threat to develop. The strongest storms will be capable of all severe hazards, so make sure you have multiple ways to get watch and warning information. Most of the rain should clear East by late afternoon/early evening. By Friday night, temperatures will sharply drop into the 20s!

WEEKEND: Overall calm and tolerable. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Saturday will be mostly clear. Sunday brings back the cloud coverage. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s, so it is going to be COLD!

MONDAY: Models continue to show some wintry precipitation across the northern third of MS. Freezing rain, sleet, and even snow are all possible. We are still several days away and the weather pattern is likely to still change. The team has a higher confidence in the crashing temperatures. Once temperatures drop below freezing sometime Monday, we’ll likely not see temps above 32 degrees again until sometime Wednesday. It is going to be brutally cold, with near or sub-zero wind chills possible.