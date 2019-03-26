TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Some frost is possible so you may want to protect tender vegetation, especially if you live in one of those low lying, sheltered spots.

WEDNESDAY: Expect bright sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Highs should top out in the upper 60s to around 70 with light and variable wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool but not quite as cold with lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer highs in the low to mid 70s return to the area.

SATURDAY: Temperatures top out in the 70s but there is a good chance of showers and storms, especially during the 2nd half of the day. The setup still looks less than favorable for any organized strong or severe weather but we’re still going to watch it.

SUNDAY: Cooler air returns but conditions now appear as if they’ll be dry. Highs may struggle into the upper50s.

