Quiet, more comfortable stretch of weather ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After Wednesday’s storms, the weather quiets down for a bit across the Mid-South. Drier air moves in as well.

THURSDAY: A front will pass through early in the day, making way for drier air by afternoon. This will promote plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the 60s – feeling good!

FRIDAY: A nearby disturbance to the west may increase cloud coverage at times, but no rain or storms are expected. Highs will remain in the upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Relatively dry air should remain in place as the days stay warm and nights stay mild. Highs should top out in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the low to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Heat is still expected to build back early, with low 90s Monday and Tuesday. Another front should slide through Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another rain chance and lowering temperatures just a bit.