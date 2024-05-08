CPD sends message to parents with Operation T-B.O.N.E.

"Tippin' ain't snitchin'."

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said they’re turning up the heat on the crime in the city for everyone, parents included.

That’s the slogan the Columbus Police Department is using as part of its newly enacted Operation T-B.O.N.E.

It stands for Taking Back Our Neighborhood.

This operation was activated hours after the SWAT Team arrested two brothers, Jaqualon Kelley and Jatylon Kelley, for possession of stolen firearms and drugs.

CPD even brought in their mother.

“We’ve brought their mother here for questioning because of the fact: if we find out that parents are hiding these guns when the police come, we’re going to charge the parents too. This has got to stop,” said Daughtry.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said people are starting to trust his officers with confidential information, like that which led to the arrests of the Kelley brothers.

“We’re getting tips. People are calling with tips, and we’re using that to our advantage,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry said the CPD is stepping up its force and focus.

“We are strongly, aggressively targeting these areas. And I did mean targeting where our shootings are taking place. We’ve increased patrol in those areas. We’re making more traffic stops in those areas. We’re making it hot. And I want the criminal element to know it’s going to be hot,” said Daughtry.

