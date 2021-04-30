Quiet Night, Sunshine Returns Tomorrow, Storms Sunday Night

SUMMARY: Clouds will be on the decrease tonight with returning sunshine tomorrow. We may see a passing cloud or two but for the most part we stay warm and dry. Clouds roll back in Sunday with another chance for some showers and thunderstorms by the later evening. We remain in a wet weather pattern for most of the work week while temperatures continue to stay warm and muggy in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Advertisement -

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the night with low temperatures dipping into the 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with the occasional passing cloud or two. However, a really nice day with temperatures reaching the low 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Clouds return to the area making way for our next chance for some showers and storms Sunday afternoon/evening. Some storms could be strong. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Clouds stick around with the chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-80s and overnight lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely around lunchtime into the evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s and overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Remaining warm through the end of the work week but the chance for some showers and storms lingers until Thursday night. Sunshine returns Friday!