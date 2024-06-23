Quiet Saturday night, more heat tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a scorcher of a day here in Northeast Mississippi, things will finally be able to quiet down tonight. Hot weather will continue for Sunday, lasting into the next week ahead. Rain chances also make their way back into the forecast starting Monday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear sky tonight along with mild temperatures in the low 70s!

SUNDAY: Full summer sun and a clear sky will ramp our temperatures back into the upper 90s tomorrow. Heat index values, or what it will feel like for your Sunday, look to be over 100 degrees, with values up to 105 possible. Without many clouds and hot temperatures, spending some time at the pool will be a good way to cool off! If you are spending a large amount of time outdoors, make sure to stay hydrated and don’t overexert yourself! By Sunday night, a few clouds could make their way back to our area with temps in the mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Hot temperatures will start off the work week too. In addition to your sunscreen, you may want to get that rain coat out too. Rain chances start to pick back up on Monday. The higher chance to see some rain comes Tuesday through Wednesday with Wednesday looking to be the best chance for rain.