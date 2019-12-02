SUMMARY: The week ahead will be typical of early December with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Mainly dry weather is expected but some rain is possible Friday and also early next week on Monday. Some storms are possible next Monday as well.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds become light.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds SW 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNEDAY-THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain. Highs in the 50s. Rain is also possible in Hattiesburg for day 1 of the high school football championships.

WEEKEND: Variably cloudy. Isolated showers possible on Sunday. Highs in near 60.

