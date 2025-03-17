Quiet, sunny start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A dry and pleasant start to the week before rain chances and breezy conditions return Mid-Week.

AFTERNOON: Happy St. Patrick’s Day! An average mid-March afternoon is ahead with highs reaching the mid 60s and sunshine overhead.

TONIGHT: A calm and clear night is in store with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s and low 40s, be sure to grab that jacket for the commute to work in the morning! Patchy fog can’t be ruled out.

TOMORROW: Hope you are ready for the warm and above average weather! Highs will be in the mid 70s by the afternoon before only dropping into the low 50s overnight.

MID-WEEK: Rain returns Wednesday with a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A cold front will pass through NE MS Wednesday evening and clouds will begin to depart. Thursday, highs will only reach the 60s, but the rest of the work week is expected to be dry.

Addison Polk

WCBI Weather Intern