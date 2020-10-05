Quiet thru Thursday, watching Delta

SUMMARY: Quiet and pleasant early fall weather is the norm through Thursday. Our area may be impacted by the remnants of Tropical Storm Delta Friday into Saturday. The storm could give our region heavy rain, gusty winds, and perhaps even an isolated tornado threat depending on the exact track.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear, quiet, and cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the 80s. Northerly winds 2-7 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 50s. Light winds.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Still mild with highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY: The entire forecast depends on what happens with the remnants of Delta. Heavy rain, some flooding, and gusts over 40mph are possible. There could even be an isolated tornado threat if our area remains east of the remnant low center… but it’s too early to tell at this point. High school football and even college football could be affected so stay tuned for additional updates on that as well from WCBI Sports.

