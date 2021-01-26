A more quiet weather day ahead for our Tuesday

SUMMARY: After a few strong/severe storms last night, more quiet and mild conditions build in briefly for Tuesday. Showers are possible again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cooler temperatures and sunshine will return to wrap up the workweek.

TUESDAY: We’ll have drier weather with a mix of sun and clouds for our Tuesday as we get a quick break from the rain. Temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the upper 60s. Much cooler air will be filtering into the region by tonight. Winds SW changing to the NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing by morning. Overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: More off-and-on again chances of showers are possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Turning breezy with NW winds 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies should be clearing up. Much colder lows around 30.

THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Lows in the upper 20s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the low 30s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Morning sun, afternoon clouds, and a chance for some evening rain showers. Highs near 60. Milder lows in the low 50s Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s Sunday night.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies once again return. Highs in the mid 50s.

