Quiet weather is coming!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The weekend started with some rain Saturday morning but a cold front passed in the afternoon to dry us out. Highs will be 10-20° cooler on Sunday in the wake of that front. A welcomed stretch of dry and calm weather will begin Sunday and last through the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: The cold front dropped temperatures through the afternoon and will set us up for a cool night. Lows will be near 40°. Winds could gust up to 25mph.

SUNDAY: Our stretch of warm days in the 60s ends tomorrow. Highs will only reach 50° which is almost 20° colder than it was on Saturday! Winds will continue to gust up to 25mph. Cloudy skies will be prominent yet again.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to break and allow temperatures to drop to the freezing mark.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet weather! Finally! After two weeks of active weather we will get a break next week. Highs will range in the 50s and 60s and there are no rain chances.