Quiet week continues with warmer afternoons

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will trend into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front Thursday.

TUESDAY: After areas of fog in the morning, sunshine will prevail in the afternoon. Highs should reach the low 70s area-wide!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another night of dense fog potential for some w/overnight lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The warmest day this week! Highs should reach the middle 70s after any morning fog dissipates.

THURSDAY: We still expect a cold front to pass through the region during the day, bringing small potential for a passing shower or two. For now, most will not see measurable rain, and highs will only drop into the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Back to the sunshine! Highs will sit in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon as we start off a beautiful weekend.