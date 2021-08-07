Quiet weekend ahead; Summer heat returns next week

SUMMARY: Warm and fairly quiet summer weather is in store for the weekend. While a stray shower or storm is possible, most spots will remain dry. The summer heat and humidity is making a comeback as we head into a new workweek.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Maybe the chance of a stray shower or storm during the heating of the day. Highs near 90 degrees. Light SW wind.

- Advertisement -

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog. Overnight lows near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will gradually warm back into the lower to mid 90s with overnight lows climbing back into the 70s. A mix of sun & clouds with a stray afternoon summertime storm chance possible as a standard late summer weather pattern developing.

NEXT WEEK: A mix of sun and clouds, hot, and more humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 70s. A daily chance of pop-up showers & storms. Heat indices may surpass 100 once again.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the WCBI News App