Quieting Down

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We received some much needed rainfall over the last day or so, and it looks like that was the bulk of the rain we will see for the time being.

THURSDAY: Some lingering rain showers are possible today, but any rainfall will be very light. Rain will clear by the evening hours. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80’s.

FRIDAY: A couple more light showers are possible on Friday, but these too will clear by the late afternoon. High temperatures will again be in the mid-80’s. Looking forward to some nice Friday Night Football!

WEEKEND: A nice and dry weekend is in store for our entire area. A high pressure system to our northwest will keep us rain-free on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will warm slightly headed into Sunday, but it won’t be much of a noticeable difference.