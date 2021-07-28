Quinell Shumpert has been sworn in as the new Aberdeen police chief

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Quinell Shumpert, the newest police chief of Aberdeen has officially sworn in today.

Voters waited weeks to find out who would fill the position after no candidate received the necessary majority on July 6th, forcing a runoff between Shumpert and Tony Tillman.

During the special election, Shumpert collected 860 votes to Tillman’s 799 votes.

Shumpert sent a message to the city he will serve going forward

“A lot of people saw me in a negative light, especially when I worked narcotics. You see me coming and their perception was somebody is about to go to jail but if you’re not breaking the law, you’re not committing any crimes then you don’t have anything to worry about from the Aberdeen Police Department,” said Chief Quinell Shumpert. “But if you’re going to be out here trying to sell drugs or out here trying to break into somebody’s house then you’re going to have to worry about me.”

Shumpert will serve the remainder of former Chief Henry Randle’s term.

Randle passed away earlier this year from cancer