R. Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sexual assault charges

Singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 new sex-related felonies at his arraignment in Chicago Thursday morning. The Jerhonda Pace , then a minor, that allegedly took place in 2010. Pace told her story of alleged abuse in a docu-series called “ Surviving R. Kelly .”

The hearing comes a week after prosecutors announced the new charges, including four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Each carries a maximum prison term of 30 years.

The judge called the singer’s total composite bond of $1 million “a sufficient bond” and said it will stand. The judge made clear to Kelly that his next court date is on June 26 and, speaking to the singer, said, “You’re out on bond. It’s incumbent upon you to appear in court on each and every court date.”

R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to sex-related charges on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Chicago. Amr Alfiky / AP

During a press conference after the hearing, Kelly’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, told reporters, “We pled not guilty to all of the charges because he’s not guilty.” Greenberg added, “If you didn’t do it, then you didn’t do it,” and said, “I think he’s feeling positive. It’s tough. Everything is against him.”

Greenberg also said, “If the feds indict Robert, then we’ll deal with it.”

Kelly pleaded not guilty in February to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving three girls and one woman over roughly 10 years starting in the late 1990s.

Kelly’s sexual assault allegations have drawn widespread media attention. The singer sat down with “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King in March for an explosive interview, in which he denied the allegations.