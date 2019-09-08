Rafael Nadal beats Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open final

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Sun., Sept. 8, 2019. Getty

Rafael Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in the U.S. Open Finals to earn his 19th Grand Slam championship. The tense final lasted nearly five hours.

This one was not easy for the second-seeded Nadal. Not at all. That’s because after Nadal grabbed the opening two sets and went up a break in third, Medvedev mounted a charge, shifting styles and rattling Nadal.

Medvedev broke in the last game of each of the next two sets to force a fifth. But his attempt to become the first man since 1949 to win a U.S. Open final after trailing by two sets to none came up just short.

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy. Getty

Nadal broke to lead 3-2 in the fifth and again for 5-2. But he failed to serve out the victory there, double-faulting on break point, then couldn’t convert two match points at 5-3.

At 5-4, Nadal saved a break point, and finally converted his third championship point to earn his fourth trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Add that to 12 at the French Open, two at Wimbledon and one at the Australian Open, and Nadal is now only one major trophy behind Roger Federer for the most by a man in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal of Spain is congratulated by Daniil Medvedev of Russia after winning his Men’s Singles final match. Getty

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.