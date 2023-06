Railroad underpass on Highway 278 in Amory closing for repairs

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s an upcoming road closing in Amory to tell you about.

Highway 278 at the B.N.S.F. railroad underpass will be closed starting June 26.

It will remain closed until June 29. Detour signs will be in place.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said concrete road repairs are the reason for the closure.

