Railroad workers find body in wooded area in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Railroad workers in Louisville found the body of a young man.

Police Chief Sean Holdiness told WCBI the discovery was made about 12:30 on Monday afternoon in a wooded area between Railroad and South Church Avenues.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety Crime Scene Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation.

Holdiness said the body appeared to be a young black male that wore hunting coveralls and white athletic shoes.

A positive identification has not been made.

Louisville police have been searching for Montevious Goss for more than two weeks.

The 16-year-old was last seen waiting for the school bus outside of his home.

If you have any information, about the teen’s disappearance contact the Louisville police department.

Holdiness said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter