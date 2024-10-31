Rain and storm chance for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain and storms are likely Halloween afternoon and evening. Warm weather will continue into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Expect rain and storms to overspread most of the region between 3-11 PM. Pockets of heavy rain and embedded stronger storm activity are possible, and most areas should pick up at least one half inch of rain. After 11 PM, the bulk of the rain should be out of the area.

FRIDAY: The front responsible for Thursday’s rain will stall, leaving scattered rain possible through the day. Temperatures will likely hold in the upper 70s thanks to widespread cloudiness.

WEEKEND: Warmer weather returns! Expect highs in the 80s both days with a variably cloudy sky. There’s a small chance of a shower Saturday, but most places will stay dry…and Sunday looks fully dry.

NEXT WEEK: There’s still no sign of cooler weather! Highs will stay in the 80s through at least Wednesday.