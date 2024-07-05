Rain and storms likely Friday, briefly drier for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our best shot at rain all week arrives Friday before some drier air briefly moves in for the weekend.

FRIDAY: While a few downpours are possible before lunch, a better coverage of rain and storms is expected in the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rain and stronger storms are possible, but the overall severe threat remains quite low. Just be prepared for some classic, slower-moving summer storms!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and a few storms could stick around after sunset but should taper late.

WEEKEND: A weak front should slide through most of the region Saturday, bringing some drier air in from the north. Most of the day should be dry but hot, with highs staying in the lower 90s. The front becomes more diffuse Sunday, and moisture will slowly trickle back in from the south. A couple of showers are possible Sunday evening as this happens.

NEXT WEEK: Things still point to a slightly more active pattern, possibly enhanced my the remnant circulation of Beryl. Expect at least isolated rain and storms each day Mon-Thu.