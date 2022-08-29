Rain and Storms Likely on Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Increased rain and storm chance tomorrow as a front moves in.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. An isolated shower is possible near the Tennessee state line, but most of us will stay dry, warm, and humid. Low near 73° with calm winds.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon, as a front approaches from the north. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain and lightning. High near 91°. Chance of rain: 50%.

WEDNESDAY: Dry and slightly less humid! Plan on and mix of sun and clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s. High near 92°.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be dry and less humid thanks to Tuesday’s front. We’ll see lots of sunshine to end the workweek with highs around 90°. Rain chances and humidity creep back up on Saturday and last through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Don’t be worried about your college football plans, though! Not everyone will get rain and we still have plenty of time to fine-tune the forecast. Check back for updates!

Have a great night!