Rain and Storms Likely Through Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A mix of sun and clouds through Sunday with hot and muggy conditions prevailing, rain and storm chances heighten next week with a slight cool down in store after Tuesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Some clouds are expected through the overnight with lows landing near 73. A stray shower or storm is possible this evening but most of us will remain dry.

SUNDAY: Another hot and muggy day in the Deep South, temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s with heat indexes above 100 thanks to the humidity. Chances of rain and storm return in the evening. Showers will be scattered and mainly driven by the daytime heating.

MONDAY: One final day of sweltering heat before we begin to cool down just slightly. Daytime highs will again reach the low to mid 90s with winds from the south feeding the moisture into our area. Increased rain and storm chances enter the forecast.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy with increased rain and storm chances lingering in the forecast. Daytime highs will slightly cool to the upper 80s by Wednesday with humidity decreasing. Lows range through the low 70s.