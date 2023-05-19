Rain and Storms on Saturday, Dry Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi WCBI – This weekend starts off soggy with rain and storms ahead of a cold front. Behind the front… big changes are coming!

TONIGHT: A few clouds overhead. Lows in the mid-to-upper 60s once again. Showers and storms won’t move in until after midnight. Some of these storms could be noisy with heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms will move through the area during the morning. A few new storms may develop early in the afternoon. Once the cold front passes, rain and storms are done. At this point, it looks like rain will end by dinnertime, maybe even sooner. The day won’t be a washout. Highs in the low 80s with lots of clouds. Chance of rain: 50%.

SUNDAY: Behind the front, less-humid air filters in on Sunday. Dew points will drop, and you’ll be able to feel a difference! Highs in the low 80s with sun and clouds. Go outside if you can!

NEXT WEEK: Mainly dry. Can’t rule out a stray shower, but rain chances are very low to zero. A few extra clouds on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks mostly sunny. Low 80s to start the week, but high temperatures climb into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday.