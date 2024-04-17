Rain chance continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The chance for rain continues through the next several days. Temperatures continue in the upper 70s and 80s, until colder air moves in for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will keep temps mild tonight, in the middle 60s. The last bit of rain will push off to the East close to sunset.

THURSDAY: Another warm day is expected. High temperatures are going to be back in the low to middle 80s. There will be a few light scattered chances for showers through the morning and afternoon, overall mostly staying dry. Along with the approaching front, a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely. Gusty winds may occur with this system too. Mild overnight lows, again in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Light rain chance to finish off the week. High temps will be slightly cooler, in the upper 70s. Cooler air will be moving in, temperatures drop to the upper 50s Friday night/Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: A bit of a cool down. High temperatures will go from the lower 70s on Saturday to the low/middle 60s on Sunday. Rain chance will continue through the weekend, so keep the rain gear ready!