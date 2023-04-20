Rain chance to increase

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After nearly a full week of sun and hot temperatures, conditions are going to be changing for the end of the week. Clouds, rain showers, and cooler temperatures are all expected.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It was another warm day, with a clear and sunny sky. Cloud coverage will be building in throughout the evening, bringing in a few showers after midnight towards early morning Friday. Overnight temperatures will be mild, in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: The overnight rain showers will continue further into our Friday morning. By midday to early afternoon, there is an expected break in the rain chance. High temperatures are going to be cooler, only reaching the middle 70s. More showers and storms are likely to redevelop by the afternoon, along the cold front. These showers and storms could contain heavy rain, but the severe threat is staying low throughout Friday night. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s, with cooler air moving in behind the front.

WEEKEND: Temperatures are going to slowly continue dropping throughout the weekend. Saturday will have high temperatures in the lower 70s. By Sunday, temperatures will only reach the middle 60s. Cloud coverage will remain constant throughout the weekend, with chance for a light shower Sunday. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.