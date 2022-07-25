Rain chances aplenty define week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Plentiful rain chances later next week bring the possibility of some drought relief. How much relief is another question, although highs look to cool down into the upper 90s by Sunday.
MONDAY: The traditional Mississippi and Alabama summer day is in store as highs top out in the lower 90s. The chance for the odd storm exists, but most of us will stay dry. Lows hit the mid 70s overnight.
TUESDAY: Tuesday provides a nearly mirror image of the previous day’s conditions, as afternoon temperatures once again hit the low 90s. A slightly higher chance exists for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but coverage will remain limited. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 70s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will begin to warm Wednesday, reaching the mid 90s by Thursday. Several rain chances over the next few days will knock highs back down into a bit nicer of a range in the low 90s to upper 80s. The potential for drought relief cannot be overlooked either, and the exact scope of each event will be something to watch. Lows stay consistent in the mid to upper 70s.