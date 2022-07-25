Rain chances aplenty define week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Plentiful rain chances later next week bring the possibility of some drought relief. How much relief is another question, although highs look to cool down into the upper 90s by Sunday. MONDAY: The traditional Mississippi and Alabama summer day is in store as highs top out in the lower 90s. The chance for the odd storm exists, but most of us will stay dry. Lows hit the mid 70s overnight.

TUESDAY: Tuesday provides a nearly mirror image of the previous day’s conditions, as afternoon temperatures once again hit the low 90s. A slightly higher chance exists for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but coverage will remain limited. Lows bottom out in the mid to upper 70s overnight.