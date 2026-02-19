Rain Chances Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday and Saturday rain chances return with highs slowly decreasing after today.

THURSDAY: A few light showers will continue to push across our area during the morning hours, with a few more showers possible this evening. Although it will be mostly cloudy, temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible today.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few showers are possible heading into those overnight hours with lows in the mid 50s overnight. Winds will stay gusty heading into Friday as well.

FRIDAY: Not as warm as Thursday, highs will only be in the low 70s. The day will be mostly dry with rain and storms mainly into the evening and overnight hours. Heading in Friday evening, most of NE Mississippi and West Alabama are in a level 1/5 Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be the potential for hail with the strong storms that might develop. The threat for winand tornado are extremely low.

WEEKEND: Saturday rain chances will continue, but most of the afternoon should be dry. Sunshine will return on Sunday with highs only in the low 50s and lows in the 20s, so back to bundling up!