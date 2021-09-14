Rain chances continue as Nicholas slowly drifts along the coast

Scattered showers moved across the region today with afternoon high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. Rain chances increase over the next three days as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves across the Deep South. Let’s get to the details…

TONIGHT: Overcast with scattered showers. Overnight lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 40%.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast with showers likely. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper-70s. Chance of rain: 60%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overcast with scattered showers. Rain may be heavy at times. Overnight lows in the upper-60s. Chance of rain: 60%.

REST OF THE WEEK: As Tropical Storm Nicholas slowly moves across the Deep South, expect occasional showers over the next seven days. Even after Nicholas disoppates, deep tropical moisture will remain in the area through the weekend which will allow for scattered thunderstorms daily.