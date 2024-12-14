Rain chances continue for our Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The rain continues to build across the area through tonight and for our Sunday morning. We’ll continue on this warm and rainy streak for the start of our next work week before a cold front pushes through to bring us more dry and colder air by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Mild and rainy! The rain continues to push across NE Mississippi for the rest of this evening and into the overnight hours to keep our overnight lows into the mid 50s. Expect the rain to continue into our Sunday morning.

TOMORROW – Expect a rainy start for Sunday morning! The rain continues through our mid-morning and then after lunchtime, we will start to see showers become much more isolated and may even see a few peaks of sun for the early afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 60s for tomorrow!

NEXT WEEK – The first half of the work week will be warm and rainy with temperatures in the upper 60s, but a mid-week cold front will push through to clear us out and give us much colder temperatures! Highs will drop into the low 50s by next Thursday!