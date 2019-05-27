Rain Chances and Cooler Weather Later This Week.

TODAY/TUE/WED: The first half of the week will be more of the same: Sweltering summer heat, lots of sunshine, and continued dry weather all thanks to that upper level ridge. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

THU/FRI: As we head into the end of the work week, the upper level ridge weakens a bit. This means temperatures won’t climb quite as high, and we will introduce the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

- Advertisement -

WEEKEND: The weather will remain in a summertime pattern this weekend, so the baseball regionals in Starkville and Oxford will be hot. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s, with the heat index climbing as high as the mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick with us through the weekend.