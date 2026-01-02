Rain Chances Decreasing after Today

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a soggy Friday, but it will be a mostly dry weekend. Above average temperatures will continue next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms are possible into the overnight hours with lows falling into the 50s overnight. It will be a comfortable start to your Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Showers are likely in the early morning hours, but most of the day will be dry especially the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the day with a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Lows will be in the 30s overnight, so make sure to bundle up when temperatures begin to drop.

SUNDAY: Temperatures cool slightly on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s.

NEXT WEEK: We will start the work week with plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures. Rain chances will return in the middle of the week and so will highs in the 70s.