Rain Chances Decreasing for Christmas

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average days will continue past Christmas as well. It feeling like spring this week instead of winter, but rain chances are decreasing for Christmas Eve and Day!

TUESDAY: A warmer day than Monday with highs making their way to the 70s instead of the 60s. Not as many clouds today, but they will stick around for most of the day. An isolated shower is possible throughout the day, but most areas will remain dry. Make sure to get any last minute gifts for Christmas you might need!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows are falling into the 50s overnight for a comfortable start to Christmas Eve.

CHRISTMAS EVE: It will be a nice day for Christmas Eve with highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon and lows in the 50s again at night. It will continue to be above average for the holidays and a perfect night for Santa on his sleigh!

CHRISTMAS: A copy and paste day of Christmas Eve, but no rain chances! It will be a warm day with a party cloudy sky overhead. A beautiful day to go outdoors and enjoy all the gifts! Merry Christmas!