Rain chances end tonight as cool, dry air arrives to the region

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early tonight along the MS/AL border, but most of us will stay dry.

TONIGHT: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible before 10pm, then gradual clearing overnight. Lows in the mid-40s. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy West winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and colder with lows in the low-40s. West wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: This weekend will feature GREAT weather across the region. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid-60s then Sunday we’ll return to the upper-70s. Rain chances go up as we reach early next week with scattered thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday, then isolated storms possible Wednesday. There is a good chance we will increase the rain chances as we approach next week and gain some better forecast clarity within the forecast data. It is also likely that one or two days may feature the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms.