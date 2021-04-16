Rain chances Friday then a decent weekend

SUMMARY: Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend and into next week. Our next best chance of showers will be late Friday through Saturday morning. More sunshine and staying quiet & pleasant next week.
FRIDAY: Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Highs in the mid 60s. While a shower could occur at any time, the odds of rain will go up during the late afternoon and evening hours. NE winds 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Areas of rain. Overnight lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Morning showers then mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Highs remain in the 60s with a mix of sun & clouds.
MONDAY: More sunshine will return to the forecast as we start a new workweek. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight lows in the 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.
