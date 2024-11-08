Rain chances increase for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another dry day Friday yields increased rain chances going into the weekend.

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy again with highs right back in the lower 80s by afternoon with east to northeast winds up to 15 mph.

FRIDAY EVENING: Clouds become widespread, and showers will become possible after 8 PM for some. We expect most ball games to have dry weather, but be prepared for some mid-evening showers! Rain could become more widespread after midnight.

WEEKEND: The approach of a front from the west and some moisture from Rafael in the Gulf should yield decent rain coverage for the weekend. We expect periods of rain, some heavy, through the day Saturday into Sunday. Highs both days will likely hold in the middle 70s. Hopefully, some beneficial totals of 1-2″ can occur, but we aren’t holding our breath in this stubbornly dry pattern!

NEXT WEEK: Briefly dry weather returns Monday and Tuesday, but another front looks to move through on ~Wednesday. Depending on parameters, there could be some storms in the mix…stay tuned! Briefly cooler air looks to follow Thursday and Friday, but again we aren’t holding our breath!