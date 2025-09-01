Rain Chances Increase To Start the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A beautiful night is in store with mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Warmer temperatures are in stores as highs will reach close to 90 with partly cloudy skies. Some pop up showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and evening hours.



REST OF THE WEEK: A low pressure system in the Central Plains will move into Northeast Mississippi Monday night. This will increase rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday before we dry out to end the work week.