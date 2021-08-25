Rain chances increase with near-average temperatures

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy but not as hot with high temperatures in the low-90s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will also be possible. Chance of rain: 30%.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Pleasant overnight with a mostly clear sky. Overnight lows in the low-70s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances will increase as we move through the weekend, with scattered thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon. Next week’s forecast will be dictated by the potential for tropical weather development. As of now, the forecast remains uncertain, but there is a risk that a tropical system will impact the region sometime Monday through Wednesday. We will keep you advised!

