Rain Chances Increasing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will remain above average over the next several days, with rain and storm chances increasing into the weekend.

THURSDAY: A mostly dry day, although a very isolated shower is possible. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy conditions, with high temperatures in the low-80’s. Southerly winds will continue to bring in warm and humid air.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the day on Friday. Highs will once again be in the low-80’s, with cloud cover persisting as well. Winds out of the south will be around 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

SATURDAY: We’ll have an increase in rain chances, with widespread showers and storms possible. Right now, all of the WCBI coverage area is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The chances of severe weather are low, but it is something we are continuing to monitor. The main threat looks to be strong winds with any stronger storms that develop. Highs will be in the low-80’s again on Saturday.