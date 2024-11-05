COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated rain is to be expected throughout the week and into the weekend. Warm air and humidity should also maintain.

TONIGHT- Expect a gloomy evening with spotted showers through out the night. Tomorrow morning expect a low in the upper 60’s.

WED/THU – Isolated showers are to be expected Wednesday, with mostly cloudy conditions persisting through Thursday. Thursday you can expect more of the same. Mostly cloudy with a small chance of spotted showers.

FRIDAY- Expect more rain Friday as the tropical system, Rafael, pushes a lot of gulf moisture into our area. Expect a rainy evening.

WEEKEND-Rafael is expected to leave a mark on our rain chances. Most models agree that we will get rain from Rafael. However, how much is still up in the air. Rafael is expected to thankfully weaken before making landfall. Stay tuned for the latest information!

Luke Beitzel- WCBI Weather Intern