Rain chances lower, but heat rises this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain and storm coverage will finally diminish this weekend, but the trade off comes with hotter days ahead!

TONIGHT: The storm line that came through early this morning is now far and away leaving us dry for the rest of this evening. With a cold front pushing though northeast Mississippi, expect cloud cover to diminish from overcast to partly cloudy skies with a low near 71.

TOMORROW: Watch out for patchy fog to start off your morning, but as we head to the afternoon the main story will be the heat! Although a pop up shower or storm is sill possible expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 90. Humid conditions will stay with us leading to feel like temperatures approaching the upper 90s.

THIS WEEKEND: As a heat dome begins to take over the southeast, expect drier conditions with only a few pop up showers and storms during peak heating in the afternoon. The days will only be getting hotter with highs approaching the low to mid 90s and feel like temperatures surpassing 100! Make sure to stay hydrated, take occasional breaks in the shade, and check on your family, friends, and pets as we start heating up!

-Michael Sokell