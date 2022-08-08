Rain chances persist as weak cold front looms
TUESDAY: We take a slight dip into the lower 90s and potentially upper 80s Tuesday, as scattered storms roll into the region. Mostly cloudy skies dominate. The chance for the odd pop-up exists throughout the day but storm chances maximize in the early evening and continue all the way to midnight. Lows bottom out in the lower 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A weak cold front takes aim at the region Thursday, aiding in keeping highs in the upper 80s and low 90s throughout the rest of the week. Rain and storms over the next few days will ultimately help the drop in afternoon temperature into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday. Skies dry up a bit starting Friday, and continuing into the next week. Lows reach into the upper 60s overnight Saturday, but remain in the low 70s for the most-part.