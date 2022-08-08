Rain chances persist as weak cold front looms

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Thunderstorm chances through the next few days offer some possibility to add on to already excellent rain totals for the year. Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 80s off the back of this rain. A weak cold front Thursday keeps highs in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: We take a slight dip into the lower 90s and potentially upper 80s Tuesday, as scattered storms roll into the region. Mostly cloudy skies dominate. The chance for the odd pop-up exists throughout the day but storm chances maximize in the early evening and continue all the way to midnight. Lows bottom out in the lower 70s.