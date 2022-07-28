Rain chances ramp up Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances increase starting tomorrow and last through the end of July.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Warm and humid. Low near 74°.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. High near 94°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the afternoon and continue into the evening. Rain may be heavy at times. Chance of rain: 60%.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout all day, but rain could be heavy at times. Rain and cloud cover will help keep high temperatures in the upper 80s. High near 88°. Chance of rain: 70%.

START OF NEXT WEEK: August will begin with scattered storms and below average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances finally look to decrease by mid-week.

Have a great night!