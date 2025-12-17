Rain Chances Return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain returns today to the forecast. A front will move through NE Mississippi tomorrow and will bring scattered showers and storms along with it. Temperatures are beginning to warm up as well.

WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon with isolated showers possible through the morning and afternoon. Keep the rain gear near all day, just in case of a shower.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows will be in the mid 40s overnight. A shower is possible with a mostly cloudy sky overhead.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move through during the day that will bring showers and storms with it. Chances of rain is expected most of the day with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s overnight.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the 60s for the weekend with a chance for isolated showers possible. Keep the rain gear near, but also enjoy the warmer temperatures (if you like the above average temps)!